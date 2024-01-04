Author Donna Saunders-Morgan’s New Book, “Waiting: Your Prayer Is Heard You Will Reap, If You Faint Not,” Invites Readers to Listen to the Will of God

Recent release “Waiting: Your Prayer Is Heard You Will Reap, If You Faint Not” from Covenant Books author Donna Saunders-Morgan is a captivating work that urges readers to practice patience and understanding as they await God’s response to their prayers.