Author Donna Saunders-Morgan’s New Book, “Waiting: Your Prayer Is Heard You Will Reap, If You Faint Not,” Invites Readers to Listen to the Will of God
Recent release “Waiting: Your Prayer Is Heard You Will Reap, If You Faint Not” from Covenant Books author Donna Saunders-Morgan is a captivating work that urges readers to practice patience and understanding as they await God’s response to their prayers.
Bridgeport, CT, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Donna Saunders-Morgan has completed her new book, “Waiting: Your Prayer Is Heard You Will Reap, If You Faint Not”: an impactful work that helps readers learn to appreciate God’s process.
Author Donna Saunders-Morgan was born in Jamaica and migrated to the United States with her family. She pursued her tertiary education and currently works in a professional role as a clinical social work supervisor.
Donna was baptized at an early age in the name of Jesus Christ at a church pastored by her late father, and since then, she has tried to live her life pleasing God. She loves to do things to enhance and build the kingdom of God while focusing on His coming, doing all she can to be Rapture-ready. She has a deep passion for interceding for Youths globally via prayer and Guidance until they become who God has designed them to be.
Donna writes, “One key virtue to exercise in this process is patience. Be patient with God; He will not disappoint you. Remember: during this difficult process, while you’re waiting for your faith to become sight, God has not forgotten you. It is important to hold on to His Word and His promises. Spend time reading the Word of God to gain the solution and strength during the process. The process will be tough. The process will be long, but wait for it. You will reap if you faint not. Remember, He has made everything beautiful in its time (Ecclesiastes 3:11). Waiting is about surrender. The question is, can we say we have truly surrendered to God’s will for us?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donna Saunders-Morgan’s new book guides readers through the process of refining their prayer and communication with God.
Readers can purchase “Waiting: Your Prayer Is Heard You Will Reap, If You Faint Not” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Donna Saunders-Morgan was born in Jamaica and migrated to the United States with her family. She pursued her tertiary education and currently works in a professional role as a clinical social work supervisor.
Donna was baptized at an early age in the name of Jesus Christ at a church pastored by her late father, and since then, she has tried to live her life pleasing God. She loves to do things to enhance and build the kingdom of God while focusing on His coming, doing all she can to be Rapture-ready. She has a deep passion for interceding for Youths globally via prayer and Guidance until they become who God has designed them to be.
Donna writes, “One key virtue to exercise in this process is patience. Be patient with God; He will not disappoint you. Remember: during this difficult process, while you’re waiting for your faith to become sight, God has not forgotten you. It is important to hold on to His Word and His promises. Spend time reading the Word of God to gain the solution and strength during the process. The process will be tough. The process will be long, but wait for it. You will reap if you faint not. Remember, He has made everything beautiful in its time (Ecclesiastes 3:11). Waiting is about surrender. The question is, can we say we have truly surrendered to God’s will for us?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donna Saunders-Morgan’s new book guides readers through the process of refining their prayer and communication with God.
Readers can purchase “Waiting: Your Prayer Is Heard You Will Reap, If You Faint Not” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories