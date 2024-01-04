Author Judith Perrine Armour’s New Book, “In the Covenant of the Ark: A Prophetic Journey of Hope,” Delivers the Message of God to All Readers Seeking Enlightenment
Recent release “In the Covenant of the Ark: A Prophetic Journey of Hope” from Covenant Books author Judith Perrine Armour is a chronicle of a contemplative’s mystical journey of finding a God who is as present to us today as he was in the time of Abraham.
West Chester, PA, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Judith Perrine Armour, who is retired from academia, has completed her new book, “In the Covenant of the Ark: A Prophetic Journey of Hope”: a stunning read that shares the author’s experience of hearing the voice of the Lord calling in the night.
Author Judith Perrine Armour received her degree in chemistry from Rutgers University NCAS. While employed by the Food and Drug Administration in Washington, DC, she authored several scientific journal articles for her research on PCBs as environmental pollutants, leading to new government and international regulations for continuing use and casual discard of these substances. She developed a curriculum for teaching genetics while employed at the Medical College of Ohio. Most importantly, she is the founder of the Open Door Ministry for the homeless in Toledo, Ohio.
Judith has served in the Catholic Church for over forty years, taking on roles in healing ministries, spiritual direction, evangelization initiatives, interfaith dialogue, retreat direction, and synod discussions.
She has been married to her high school sweetheart and companion on the journey for over fifty-five years. She is the mother of four children and grandmother to eight grandchildren. She resides in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Judith writes, “There is a storm brewing that is dividing us and others around the world from the very core of who we are called to be as individuals, as countries, and as religions. This noise is creating chaos with a din that no one seems to be able to break through to bring forth truth and hope. We are divided in politics, race, income, social norms, and ethnicity. Politicians, bobbleheads on news programs, and media stars would try to convince you of what you should believe. They have wealth, power, and adulation, yet many have lives that are a travesty of dysfunction.”
She continues, “Through the sharing that takes place in these pages, may you, too, find a God who listens, a God who speaks, and a God who heals. He desires that each one of us be able to live life to its fullness, to find peace and happiness in knowing that we are loved beyond measure. He wants us to accept our failings, to look to the care of others, to seek truth, and, most of all, to unite us in faith and charity to one another. God calls us to be living stones, the foundation for his kingdom on earth.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judith Perrine Armour’s new book reminds readers that God is alive and dwells among His people.
Readers can purchase “In the Covenant of the Ark: A Prophetic Journey of Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
