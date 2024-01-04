Author David M. Newsome’s New Book, "The Adventures of a Travelin’ Man," Shares the Author’s Remarkable and Multi-Faceted Life Story
Recent release “The Adventures of a Travelin’ Man” from Page Publishing author David M. Newsome is a fascinating memoir told through a straightforward, engaging narrative that expresses the author’s recollections of his storied life.
Scobey, MT, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David M. Newsome, who was born in Modesto, California, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of a Travelin’ Man”: a mesmerizing autobiographical work that takes readers along for the author’s most enthralling memories.
Author David M. Newsome is sixty-four years old and an Army veteran. He has hitch-hiked all over the United States.
Newsome writes, “My name is David M. Newsome. This book is true, to the best of my knowledge. The dates are not in order. I’ll put names of the people I write about only using their first names. I’ll try to show the utmost respect to those who deserve it. I was born in Modesto, California. The year was 1958. April the 14th. It was the same month & day that some terrible events happened, unfortunately. Three of those were: Abraham Lincoln’s assasination in 1846 I believe. The Titanic hit an iceberg in 1912. The third one that I can think of the worst sand & dirt storm hit Oklahoma & its surrounding states. It was called the ‘Dust Bowl.’ That happened in 1935. It was so large & powerful that the Capital of the United States: Washington District of Columbia (Washington, D.C.) had dust inside it’s building. So much for the bad things. Huh? My Mom & Dad entered me in a ‘baby Contest’ in Modesto, CA. I won first place! A little blue ribbon was awarded to me.”
