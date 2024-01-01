Jeff Gorden of the Gorden Companies Arranges the Sale of Ourspace Storage
\
Tempe, AZ, January 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Gorden of Keller Williams Commercial has arranged the sale of Ourspace Storage in Wellton, AZ. The self-storage facility sold November 17, 2023 for $1,045,000. The property spans 11,150 in existing RSF and provides 165 existing spaces of self-storage. Jeff Gorden represented the Seller of the storage.
Jeff Gorden shared the following about the sale, “The sale of Ourspace Storage is another example of the premium we’ve been able to achieve for sellers. Our team has arranged the sale of multiple properties such as this one. At closing, Buyer and Seller were both very pleased with the results and are looking forward to new projects.”
Jeff Gorden is the Arizona and Nevada Broker Affiliate for the Argus Self Storage Advisors (www.argus-selfstorage.com) and specializes in self-storage and RV storage investment properties.
Gorden’s team is actively searching for additional Self Storage and RV Storage purchase and development opportunities. Please send prospective properties to info@gorden-group.com or call 480-331-8880. (www.gorden-group.com)
Jeff Gorden
The Gorden Group
Arizona | Nevada
480-331-8880 | 702-643-1000
Visit us online @ gordenstoragegroup.com
an Argus Self Storage Advisors Affiliate
Our office in Arizona is with
KW Realty East Valley/KW Commercial
2077 E Warner Road, Suite 110, Tempe, AZ 85284
