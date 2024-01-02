Showcasing Cyprus. Four Seasons - One Day with Inessa Kraft in 2023's Film Festivals

Inessa Kraft's "Four Seasons - One Day" takes viewers on a journey from wintry mountains to the summer beaches of Cyprus. The film premiered at the Cyprus International Film Festival, won "Best Narrative Short" at the Mediterranean Film Festival, "Best Nature/Travel Film" at the European Cinematography Awards, and "Best Travel Film" at the Brussels Film Festival. The film continues touring festivals globally, sharing the beauty of Cyprus.