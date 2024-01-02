Showcasing Cyprus. Four Seasons - One Day with Inessa Kraft in 2023's Film Festivals
Inessa Kraft's "Four Seasons - One Day" takes viewers on a journey from wintry mountains to the summer beaches of Cyprus. The film premiered at the Cyprus International Film Festival, won "Best Narrative Short" at the Mediterranean Film Festival, "Best Nature/Travel Film" at the European Cinematography Awards, and "Best Travel Film" at the Brussels Film Festival. The film continues touring festivals globally, sharing the beauty of Cyprus.
Nicosia, Cyprus, January 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Inessa Kraft's film, "Four Seasons - One Day," takes viewers on a one-day journey through Cyprus. The movie begins on a snowy mountain peak, travels through golden autumn forests, visits green spring meadows, and reaches the summer beach - showing that all four seasons can be experienced in just one day.
The Cyprus International Film Festival featured the film on November 1, 2023. This was a special screening, as the film was shot in Cyprus and highlights the island's beauty. Sharing it at this renowned festival was a real honor.
The European Cinematography Awards in Amsterdam recognized "Four Seasons - One Day" as the "Best Nature/Travel Film."
At the Mediterranean Film Festival in Cannes-Milan-Athens, Inessa Kraft won the award for "Best Narrative Short."
The Brussels Capital Film Festival in Belgium awarded "Four Seasons - One Day" as the "Best Travel Film."
Inessa Kraft's film continues its journey to various festivals worldwide, proudly sharing the beauty of Cyprus with audiences around the world.
