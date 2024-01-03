Mediterranean Me’s Groundbreaking Simple & Pleasurable “KISS Plan” to a Healthy Weight
Readers’ Favorites 5-Star Review of the “KISS Plan,” a simple way to weight loss a la a Mediterranean lifestyle. Keep it simple, sweetheart.
Chicago, IL, January 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Author's new book receives a warm literary welcome.
Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Non-Fiction - Health - Fitness book, "Eat the Cupcake, Savor the Champagne," by Sophia Elan currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0CP9QBLD5.
Reviewed By Joe Wisinski for Readers' Favorite
"Eat the Cupcake, Savor the Champagne by Sophia Elan provides a way for readers to take the weight off, keep it off, and live a healthy lifestyle. Elan recognizes that eating habits are tied in with her readers’ overall lives and so addresses not only what they eat but why they eat it. The book is divided into seven parts, all of which start with 'The Power Of.' They include 'Your Mind and Body in Concert,' 'Daily Rituals,' 'Movement,' and others. The author believes in a KISS—Keep It Simple, Sweetheart—philosophy of weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. In addition to overall recommendations, Elan also provides lists of specific foods that can assist with weight loss and healthy living. The book ends with an extensive list of references and further resources.
"Anyone who needs to lose weight, keep it off, and develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle should read Eat the Cupcake, Savor the Champagne by Sophia Elan. It’s packed with relevant information to help people achieve those goals and more. Elan’s book is not just another diet book. It’s a comprehensive, lifelong guide written to help readers not only lose weight but keep it off and feel physically and emotionally well. Elan is specific in her advice, yet always keeps her promise to keep it simple. I admired that although her book shows extensive research, it’s written in easy-to- understand language with equally easy-to-understand recommendations. I’m confident that anyone who follows her recommendations will lose weight, be healthier, enjoy increased energy, and be happier in their overall lives."
