Davenport Psychology Welcomes New Provider of Child and Adolescent Therapy Services
Sarasota, FL, January 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Davenport Psychology, a leading provider of psychological services in Sarasota and Venice, FL, is pleased to announce that Dr. Keri Downs, Psy.D., has joined the practice as a new provider of child and adolescent therapy services.
Dr. Downs is a licensed clinical psychologist with over 15 years of experience working with children, adolescents, and their families. She specializes in treating a variety of issues, such as anxiety, depression, disruptive behavior, coping with divorce, adjustment difficulties, social skills deficits, and trauma. She also offers parent coaching and parent groups to help parents manage their children’s emotional and behavioral challenges.
Dr. Downs uses evidence-based and creative techniques to help her clients achieve their goals and improve their well-being. She is trained in Trauma-Focused Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT), Attachment, Self-Regulation, and Competency (ARC) framework, and Child Parent Psychotherapy (CPP). She also incorporates animal-assisted therapy, play therapy, and art therapy into her sessions.
Dr. Downs received her Doctor of Psychology degree from Roosevelt University in Chicago, IL, and completed her postdoctoral fellowship at La Rabida Children’s Hospital Chicago Child Trauma Center. She has worked in various settings, including residential treatment centers, therapeutic day schools, outpatient clinics, and public schools. She has also conducted research and presented on topics related to child and adolescent mental health.
Dr. Downs is excited to join Davenport Psychology and provide high-quality and compassionate care to the children and families in the Sarasota and Venice communities. She is currently accepting new clients and offers flexible scheduling options. To learn more about Dr. Downs and the services she offers, please contact Davenport Psychology today 941-702-2457.
