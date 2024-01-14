Davenport Psychology Welcomes New Provider of Child and Adolescent Therapy Services

Davenport Psychology in Sarasota and Venice, FL, welcomes Dr. Keri Downs, a licensed clinical psychologist with over 15 years of experience. She specializes in child and adolescent therapy, treating issues like anxiety, depression, and trauma. Dr. Downs uses evidence-based techniques and creative therapies. She's excited to provide high-quality care to the Sarasota and Venice communities and is currently accepting new clients. Contact Davenport Psychology for more information.