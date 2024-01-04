Steve Kunz’s Newly Released “Pauline’s Puzzlement: A Kid’s Book… Not Just for Kids” is an Exciting Narrative That Presents God’s Plan of Victory Over the Sin Nature
“Pauline’s Puzzlement: A Kid’s Book… Not Just for Kids” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steve Kunz is an enjoyable opportunity to discuss the importance of keeping one’s focus on God and his teachings to avoid the temptations of sin.
O'fallon, IL, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Pauline’s Puzzlement: A Kid’s Book… Not Just for Kids”: a helpful resource for furthering the spiritual growth of upcoming generations. “Pauline’s Puzzlement: A Kid’s Book… Not Just for Kids” is the creation of published author, Steve Kunz, a proud husband, father, and grandfather who is a former educator and an ordained minister.
Kunz shares, “Did you ever feel like kicking yourself between the back pockets? Did you ever do something that you knew was unacceptable to God, yet it was done, seemingly against your desire to do it? Have you ever felt powerless to keep from doing the thing or things that were wrong! Well, you’re not alone! Travel along with us as we spend time with Pauline Princeton and that cute, but totally undetected narrator of this story, as we see how 'Pauline’s Puzzlement' moves unpredictably along, finally arriving at the desired destination of, 'Puzzlement Solved!'
“After a person has given their heart to the Lord, many will question their salvation because they experience sin once again causing them problems. You have probably also experienced that same quandary, conundrum, or Puzzlement and wondered why? Pauline is no exception! We will go on a journey that will follow Pauline from a time before and after she accepted Jesus as the Savior of her life.
“When she gave her heart to the Lord, Pauline thought that she would never sin again, but she did! We will continue watching with dropped jaws as she wrestles with the reemergence of sin in her life. How will her 'Puzzlement' be remedied? Have no fear! Someone close to Pauline comes to the rescue with some surprising and useful answers that will help her navigate through her Puzzlement. Hopefully you or someone you know, that may have a similar 'Puzzlement,' will be helped and have Victory over the sin nature!
“If you’re ready to experience joy unspeakable and freedom from habitual sin, please join us as we go on the journey of a lifetime! Don’t you think it’s time to quit kicking yourself in the back pockets?
“Yes, I totally agree!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steve Kunz’s new book features engaging artwork crafted by Karen Hargett.
Consumers can purchase “Pauline’s Puzzlement: A Kid’s Book… Not Just for Kids” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Pauline’s Puzzlement: A Kid’s Book… Not Just for Kids,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
