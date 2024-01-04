Ronda (Backer) Whitson’s Newly Released "Oh No! I Forgot My Coat" is a Lighthearted Narrative That Helps Young Readers Understand Emotions
Ronda (Backer) Whitson's newly released "Oh No! I Forgot My Coat" is a lighthearted narrative that helps young readers understand emotions.
Springfield, MO, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Oh No! I Forgot My Coat”: an easy-to-read narrative for early readers. “Oh No! I Forgot My Coat” is the creation of published author, Ronda (Backer) Whitson, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.
Whitson shares, “Harry is in a hurry to catch the school bus. After he gets on to the bus, he realizes, 'OH NO! I FORGOT MY COAT.'
“His mom told him not to, but he did. He starts to think what is going to happen throughout the day without it and how his mom is going to be mad. Harry goes through many emotions—SURPRISED, SCARED, SAD, and HAPPY—all because he forgot his coat.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronda (Backer) Whitson’s new book will delight young readers as they journey with Harry on his way to school.
Consumers can purchase “Oh No! I Forgot My Coat” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Oh No! I Forgot My Coat,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
