Sarah Zelinski’s Newly Released "Boomsnickle" is a Charming Christmas Tale That Will Delight Young Imaginations
“Boomsnickle” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Zelinski shares a creative tale of what happens if a present doesn’t make its way out of Santa’s Workshop.
Union City, PA, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Boomsnickle”: a fun adventure to share during the Christmas season. “Boomsnickle” is the creation of published author, Sarah Zelinski, who was born and raised in Lorain, Ohio. After graduation, she served four years in the United States Navy, where she became a mother. She later became a children’s church leader and helped nurture the little ones there. She became a children’s author to help children grow a love for reading and to share her stories to whoever will listen or read.
Zelinski shares, “Oh no! Santa has forgotten a present that he was supposed to deliver on Christmas Eve. The present wasn’t found until New Year’s Eve when Boomsnickle was checking off his end-of-the-year list. What will Boomsnickle do to help the unlucky boy get his present?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Zelinski’s new book will charm young readers as they race to see if Charlie’s present can arrive in time.
Consumers can purchase "Boomsnickle" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Boomsnickle," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
