Rebecca Gilfoy’s Newly Released "The Goat Boat: Reeces Learns to Be Thankful" is an Uplifting Narrative That Encourages Gratitude
“The Goat Boat: Reeces Learns to Be Thankful” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rebecca Gilfoy is a warmhearted tale of a little goat’s lessons in thankfulness as friends remind him of all he does have.
Forestdale, MA, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Goat Boat: Reeces Learns to Be Thankful”: a lighthearted opportunity to help upcoming generations appreciate their blessings. “The Goat Boat: Reeces Learns to Be Thankful” is the creation of published author, Rebecca Gilfoy, a dedicated wife and small farm owner.
Gilfoy shares, “Based on real animals that live at Backyard Blessings Farm on Cape Cod, The Goat Boat is a story about learning to be thankful. Reeces the goat was bored and complaining about not having a ramp to play on like his friends the bunnies and chickens. Reeces’ barn friends remind him of the many animals that don’t even have a loving home. Reeces learns a valuable lesson to be thankful for all the good things in his life.
“If we teach our children and grandchildren to be kind to animals, they will grow up to be kinder adults.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rebecca Gilfoy’s new book is a charming installment to the Backyard Blessings Farm series featuring delightful illustrations crafted by David Burke.
Consumers can purchase “The Goat Boat: Reeces Learns to Be Thankful” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Goat Boat: Reeces Learns to Be Thankful,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
