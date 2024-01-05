Kaecee Reed’s Newly Released "Little Boat’s Big Adventure" is a Charming Tale of a Little Boat’s Maiden Solo Voyage
“Little Boat’s Big Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author KaeCee Reed is a fun story of choice, following the rules, and accepting guidance as a little boat with a big dream sets out to test his resiliency.
Cibolo, TX, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Little Boat’s Big Adventure”: a heartwarming reminder of the need to stay true to oneself. “Little Boat’s Big Adventure” is the creation of published author, KaeCee Reed, a dedicated wife and mother who has had a lifelong love of crafting engaging stories.
Reed shares, “Little Boat was ready, ready to brave the ocean alone.
Of course, he’d heard all about the dangers, but he’d also heard all about the beauty. Every day, boats from his marina started their engines and began their very first adventures.
“Little Boat was ready.
“Can Little Boat follow his parent’s instructions to safely make it to the beautiful island? Or will his determination wane? Will Little Boat choose to follow the rules his parents outlined? Or will his choices leave him lost and alone?
“Join Little Boat as he learns to stay true to his compass.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, KaeCee Reed’s new book features vibrant artwork crafted by Sydney Mendenhall.
Consumers can purchase “Little Boat’s Big Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Boat’s Big Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
