W. E. King’s New Book, "North Carolina Ghost Signs," is a Remarkable Collection of Photography of Ghost Signs in Several North Carolina Towns
Laurinburg, NC, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author W. E. King, who was born in Charlotte and grew up in Greensboro, has completed his most recent book, “North Carolina Ghost Signs”: a photography collection that offers a unique look into the ghost signs of several North Carolina towns.
Author W. E. King has traveled all over the state of North Carolina and its one hundred counties. In the course of his travels, he noticed advertising painted on the sides of buildings across the state and started to get photos of them as he continued to travel. To date, he has found over 1,500 signs in North Carolina and has started to put together a collection of many of the photos. This book will hopefully be the first in a series of famous wall art and will feature some of the very talented people who continue to restore and replace aging signs across the state.
King writes, “Many times, the old ads were painted on barns and promoted such things as chewing tobacco and the opportunity to visit tourist attractions such as Rock City over in Tennessee. Many of these historic signs are still found on the sides of small and large buildings across North Carolina and many have now been restored to their former glory. Cities and towns such as Sanford, Concord, Salisbury, Lincolnton, and Mooresville, to name a few, have spent thousands of dollars to repaint and restore the old signs. Many remain just as they were decades ago and are still unique works of art.”
Published by Fulton Books, W. E. King’s book features photographs of ghost signs in the following North Carolina towns: Albemarle (2), Asheboro, Asheville (2), Badin, Belmont (3), Black Jack, Black Mountain, Browns Crossroads (2)
Burlington, Castle Hayne, Catsburg, Charlotte (2), Cheraw, S.C., Cherryville, China Grove, Clayton, Clear Run, Concord (3), Cooks Crossroads, Croft, Derita, Durham, Ellerbe, Enfield, Erwin, Estil, S.C., Everetts, Farmville, Franklinton, Fremont, Garner, Gastonia (2), Graham (2), Granite Falls, Greensboro (5), Greenville, Grizzard, Va., Goldsboro, Happy Hollow, Hardin, Jackson, Kelford, Lexington (2), Lincolnton (2), Marion, Mooresville (6), Mount Gilead (2), Mount Holly, Oakboro, Old Highway 70' Pink Hill, Raleigh (3), Ramseur, Randleman, Reidsville, Rich Square, Rutherfordton (2), Salisbury (5), Sanford (3), Seagrove, Semora, Shelby, Siler City (2), Spruce Pine, Stanfield, Statesville, Troutman, Troy (2), Wallace, Warrenton, Washington (3), Waynesville, Weldon's Mill, West Philadelphia, Williamston, Wilson (2), and Youngsvile.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase “North Carolina Ghost Signs” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
