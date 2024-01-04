Jessica Richardson’s New Book, “The Adventures of Lauralei McCalaster,” Follows a Young Woman Who Learns the Truth About Her Past and Embraces Her New Future as a Witch
Winsted, CT, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jessica Richardson, who currently resides in Connecticut with her husband, their seven-year-old son, and their golden retriever, Fenrir, has completed her most recent book, “The Adventures of Lauralei McCalaster”: a gripping fantasy that centers around a young girl whose life is turned upside down after learning the truth about her heritage, and takes her first steps into the world of learning witchcraft.
A Wiccan who loves growing her own vegetables and planting her own gardens, author Jessica Richardson loves spending time with her family, being outside, and reading. She has always dreamed of being a published author and loves the fantasy genre as it helps her to escape from reality and deal with her depression and anxiety.
Richardson writes, “My name is Lauralei McCalaster. Or is it? I’ve lived my entire life in Alexia only to find out just before my eighteenth birthday that it’s all been a lie. Now I’m on a quest for the truth and learning how to live with everything that I’ve learned and the consequences of those truths. Will anybody ever tell me the full truth? Can I handle the weight of the truth? Will I ever be able to live in peace, or will the truth of who and what I am threaten to pull me under?”
Published by Fulton Books, Jessica Richardson’s book is a riveting tale of magic and excitement that is sure to leave readers spellbound as they follow along on Laurelei’s journey to find herself and master the craft. Expertly paced and character-driven, Richardson weaves a captivating tale that will have readers on the edge of their seat with each twist, eager for more with every turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Adventures of Lauralei McCalaster” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
