Amyjo Means’ New Book, "Queen Astoria: The Beginning," Follows a Brave and Loving Queen as She Does Her Best to Serve Her Country and Guide Her Family
Callahan, FL, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Amyjo Means, a mother of two boys and an avid animal lover, has completed her most recent book, “Queen Astoria: The Beginning”: a heartfelt story that follows a special royal family as they experience life’s joys and hardships, all while working for the betterment of their kingdom and growing as a family.
“Join Queen Astoria on a journey through her life,” writes Amyjo. “Meet her offspring and their saplings. Ride and race magical creatures. Dive into the creation of pass times. Discover the special gifts the young saplings possess. Experience exquisite weddings and joyous births. Explore the family unit as they celebrate love, mourn loss, and learn that life can go on with happiness.”
Published by Fulton Books, Amyjo Means’ book will take readers on a fascinating journey as they witness Queen Astoria lead her family and her kingdom towards a bright and fulfilling future. Expertly paced and character-driven, Amyjo weaves an imaginative tale that’s sure to capture the hearts of readers, leaving them spellbound right until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Queen Astoria: The Beginning” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
