Brenda Benning’s New Book, "A Journey of the Mind," Follows an Aspiring Writer Whose Creative and Imaginative Mind Proves Useful to the FBI on a Kidnapping Investigation
Parsonsburg, MD, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Brenda Benning, a licensed family therapist who holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in social work, has completed her most recent book, “A Journey of the Mind”: a gripping crime novel that follows a young girl with an incredible imagination that allows her to help the FBI in a kidnapping case that she has unwittingly been caught up in.
Born and raised in Minnesota, author Brenda Benning is a devoted snow and winter lover. She and her family recently relocated to Maryland where she was able to rekindle her love of writing stories. Through her work in family therapy, Benning works exclusively with adoptive families raising children with trauma histories, and helps many families find success in their parenting paths. She works with crisis situations, trains seasoned parents, assists agencies with preserving placements, and helps new parents learn skills.
“Sally Jo Hughes has always had amazing intuition—and a wild imagination,” writes Benning. “After graduating from college with a degree in creative writing, she contemplates her next steps. Planning on graduate school, she tries to focus on getting things set up for returning to school with her best friend in the fall. She quickly becomes frustrated with her mind showing her things she doesn’t understand or know how to process. She wonders if someone is going to take her or hurt her, causing anxiety and fear in her, which she is not used to feeling.
“Through her best friend’s new boyfriend, Sally Jo learns of a case he is working on for the FBI about a young girl who was kidnapped. The case has been difficult, and nothing is making sense about it. Sally Jo quickly becomes caught up in the details and finds her brain has been giving her small glimpses, specifics about the missing child. She begins to relay her ‘brain pictures’ and soon finds herself immersed in the case, trying to help find the little girl.”
Published by Fulton Books, Brenda Benning’s book is a poignant story of mystery and self-discovery that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page. As the case becomes more and more complex, will Sally Jo be able to help find the girl in time? And what could this mean for her future as a writer?
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Journey of the Mind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
