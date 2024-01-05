Mark Pittman’s New Book, "King of the Battlefield," is a Heartfelt Account of the Author’s Life, the Challenges He Faced, and an Introspective Search for Meaning
New York, NY, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Mark Pittman, a Marine Corps artillery officer and Vietnam veteran who passed away from cancer in June of 2023, has completed his most recent book, “King of the Battlefield”: a compelling memoir that documents the author’s trials throughout life, including his plans for his future that were disrupted by the Vietnam War, and the various lessons he managed to learn from each failure he encountered.
Author Mark Pittman earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Central Missouri, and later attained a graduate degree from Michigan State University while coaching MSU’s women’s cross country and track teams. Pittman moved to Lexington in 1984 and was employed by the University of Kentucky for over thirty-five years. The author is survived by his spouse, Kathleen DeBoer, and his sister, Jane Genovese.
DeBoer, the author’s widow, writes, “‘King of the Battlefield’ is an autobiography written by Mark Pittman shortly before his death from cancer in 2023. He details his midwestern upbringing, relationships, and education. Planning to follow his father into an academic career, his life is interrupted by the war in Vietnam. When he returns from a tour of duty in the Marine Corps, he is a different person. He spends the rest of his life grappling with these changes and in a love-hate relationship with the system that created them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Mark Pittman’s book is a thought-provoking journey that serves as a tribute to growing up in a bygone era of American history and will transport readers as they follow Pittman’s path in life, from struggling with PTSD to navigating divorce and illness. Poignant and emotionally stirring, Pittman weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
