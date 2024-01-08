Nancy J. Day’s New Book, “Mom Has Alzheimer's: A Guide for Caregivers,” Explores the Challenges Faced by Those in Caregiver Roles for Loved Ones with Alzheimer's Disease
Morristown, TN, January 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Nancy J. Day, a loving mother and grandmother who holds a BSN from Barry University in Miami Shores, Florida, has completed her most recent book, “Mom Has Alzheimer's: A Guide for Caregivers”: a powerful account of the author’s experience as a caregiver for her mother as she suffered from Alzheimer’s.
In 1976, author Nancy J. Day began working at the Sarasota County Health Department as a public health nurse, later transferring to the Tennessee Department of Health after four years. She graduated from the OB-GYN certificate program from Emory University in 1994 and later completed the online program for her master’s degree as a woman’s health nurse practitioner at Drexel University in Philadelphia, graduating magna cum laude in December 2008. After twenty-six years of working in the public health field, Day retired in 2019, though her work as a caregiver continued as she began to care for her mother.
“We had many challenges and struggles along the way. Not just my mom, but also me!” writes Day. “I have written the story but also have added special sections for caregivers to learn along the way. It offers tips on providing care for various issues such as behavior issues, sleeping issues, eating problems, depression, taking care of bed-bound parents, etc., and also taking care of yourself while caregiving.
“Caregiving is very hard work! Women who care for Alzheimer’s patients are at an increased risk for developing Alzheimer’s themselves. Two-thirds of Alzheimer’s patients are women! If a wife’s husband gets Alzheimer’s and she takes care of him, she is at a six times greater risk to develop Alzheimer’s herself. I have also included resources for caregivers to find help.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nancy J. Day’s book draws upon the author’s experiences with her mother in order to provide all the necessary information to prepare readers so that they too can properly care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and be aware of the challenges they might face along the way. Heartfelt and poignant, Day hopes to also connect with readers who may already be caring for loved ones to help them know that no matter how difficult things may seem, they are not alone in their struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Mom Has Alzheimer's: A Guide for Caregivers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
In 1976, author Nancy J. Day began working at the Sarasota County Health Department as a public health nurse, later transferring to the Tennessee Department of Health after four years. She graduated from the OB-GYN certificate program from Emory University in 1994 and later completed the online program for her master’s degree as a woman’s health nurse practitioner at Drexel University in Philadelphia, graduating magna cum laude in December 2008. After twenty-six years of working in the public health field, Day retired in 2019, though her work as a caregiver continued as she began to care for her mother.
“We had many challenges and struggles along the way. Not just my mom, but also me!” writes Day. “I have written the story but also have added special sections for caregivers to learn along the way. It offers tips on providing care for various issues such as behavior issues, sleeping issues, eating problems, depression, taking care of bed-bound parents, etc., and also taking care of yourself while caregiving.
“Caregiving is very hard work! Women who care for Alzheimer’s patients are at an increased risk for developing Alzheimer’s themselves. Two-thirds of Alzheimer’s patients are women! If a wife’s husband gets Alzheimer’s and she takes care of him, she is at a six times greater risk to develop Alzheimer’s herself. I have also included resources for caregivers to find help.”
Published by Fulton Books, Nancy J. Day’s book draws upon the author’s experiences with her mother in order to provide all the necessary information to prepare readers so that they too can properly care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s and be aware of the challenges they might face along the way. Heartfelt and poignant, Day hopes to also connect with readers who may already be caring for loved ones to help them know that no matter how difficult things may seem, they are not alone in their struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Mom Has Alzheimer's: A Guide for Caregivers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories