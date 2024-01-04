Author Dr. Vartan Tachdjian’s New Book, "Return to Homelessness," an Inspirational Memoir of One Physician’s Journey to Improve the Plight of the Homeless and the World
Recent release “Return to Homelessness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Vartan Tachdjian is a powerful account that follows the author as he spends three days and nights with Los Angeles’s homeless community in order to treat them, learning lessons beyond his imagination while making relationships that shape him as both a doctor and a human being.
Toluca Lake, CA, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Vartan Tachdjian has completed his new book, “Return to Homelessness”: an inspirational memoir that documents the author’s journey from growing up homeless to a lifelong commitment of helping the needy, leading to his decision to live amongst the homeless population of Los Angeles in order to truly help them.
The child of Armenian genocide refugees, Dr. Vartan Tachdjian was born in a refugee camp in Beirut, Lebanon, and his struggles were those of any disenfranchised, homeless individuals trying to gain traction in upward social mobility. His dire circumstances and his surrounding community and its members posed many points of resistance toward the achievement of his dreams, to be able to heal himself and become a doctor in order to heal those around him. The difficult lessons he learns early on prove to become powerful examples of motivation, persistence, and success later in life.
“At fifty-eight, I had decided to take to the streets or, rather, take on the streets,” writes Dr. Tachdjian. “I was leaving behind all the comforts I had struggled to acquire as a doctor in my life in California. I was leaving behind my wife, Madeleine, who was my rock and supported me completely in this wild endeavor. I was doing this to understand what daily life was like for a person experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles. I had been treating this population for three years, but my eight hours a day were not enough to get the true picture of life on the streets of Los Angeles. I wanted to become one of them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Vartan Tachdjian’s compelling tale explores the author’s fight for an education to become a physician and his battle to get housing for himself, his family, and the homeless individuals he treated. A heartfelt and emotionally stirring novel, “Return to Homelessness” is sure to leave readers spellbound as they discover, through the author’s life story and experiences, just how fragile life’s turns can be.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “Return to Homelessness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
