Author Dr. Vartan Tachdjian’s New Book, "Return to Homelessness," an Inspirational Memoir of One Physician’s Journey to Improve the Plight of the Homeless and the World

Recent release “Return to Homelessness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Vartan Tachdjian is a powerful account that follows the author as he spends three days and nights with Los Angeles’s homeless community in order to treat them, learning lessons beyond his imagination while making relationships that shape him as both a doctor and a human being.