Author Sila Grimm’s New Book, "Esther: For Such a Time as This," Follows the Story of Esther, Who Becomes the Queen of Persia and Manages to Save Her People
Recent release “Esther: For Such a Time as This” from Page Publishing author Sila Grimm retells the story of Esther from the Bible, and how she was chosen as the new Queen of Persia but was forced to keep her Jewish identity hidden for her own safety. When a plot to kill all the Jews in the kingdom is revealed, Esther must rise up and do what is right to defend her people, all in God’s name.
Brooklyn, NY, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sila Grimm, a Christian author, poet, and chaplain who earned her bachelor’s degree in theological studies at Vision International University in Ramona California, has completed her new book, “Esther: For Such a Time as This”: a retelling of the Book of Esther from the Old Testament designed for young readers to help them discover how Queen Esther found her strength through God in order to thwart a plot to kill her and her people.
Grimm writes, “Sometimes in our lives, we think God is not working, but God is always behind the scenes. God works in mysterious ways. In this story, you will find the invisible God who reveals himself to Esther by making her brave and courageous to use her position as queen to save her people. For the invisible God desires to be revealed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sila Grimm’s riveting tale is a powerful story that will help to inspire young readers to learn more about the strong and faithful figures of the Bible, and how God worked through them to make incredible things happen. With vibrant artwork to bring Grimm’s story to life, “Esther: For Such a Time as This” is sure to capture the hearts of readers of all backgrounds, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Esther: For Such a Time as This” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Grimm writes, “Sometimes in our lives, we think God is not working, but God is always behind the scenes. God works in mysterious ways. In this story, you will find the invisible God who reveals himself to Esther by making her brave and courageous to use her position as queen to save her people. For the invisible God desires to be revealed.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sila Grimm’s riveting tale is a powerful story that will help to inspire young readers to learn more about the strong and faithful figures of the Bible, and how God worked through them to make incredible things happen. With vibrant artwork to bring Grimm’s story to life, “Esther: For Such a Time as This” is sure to capture the hearts of readers of all backgrounds, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Esther: For Such a Time as This” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories