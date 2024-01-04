Author Sila Grimm’s New Book, "Esther: For Such a Time as This," Follows the Story of Esther, Who Becomes the Queen of Persia and Manages to Save Her People

Recent release “Esther: For Such a Time as This” from Page Publishing author Sila Grimm retells the story of Esther from the Bible, and how she was chosen as the new Queen of Persia but was forced to keep her Jewish identity hidden for her own safety. When a plot to kill all the Jews in the kingdom is revealed, Esther must rise up and do what is right to defend her people, all in God’s name.