"The Red Cap Case Files: Remixed" Revisits the Cult Classic The Redcap Case Files Universe. Attached is Artwork from Previous Readers and a Novella with an Exciting Story
Recent release “The Red Cap Case File: Remixed” from Page Publishing, author L. Lane follows Detective Christopher Coyle, who is woken up in the dead of night and given the most sinister case of his career. Coyle, partnered with the questionable Constable Abernathy, will have to decide between fact and fiction as they solve a case more nefarious than a mere “heinous” and unsavory act.
Freeport, IL, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L. Lane, who resides in a small town in northwest Illinois, has completed his new book, “The Red Cap Case File: Remixed”: a fascinating novel that follows Detective Christopher Coyle on an unprecedented case. As Coyle and his partner, Abernathy, traverse through the Windy City, he learns that there is more to Chicago than he previously expected. To make matters worse, he can’t shake the feeling that someone is following him.
Author L. Lane is a veteran and avid supporter of the US Military.
He has a degree in psychology. He is a husband and a father of four children. He also volunteered his time in the CASA/GAL (Court-Appointed Special Advocate/Guardian Ad Litem) program for abused and neglected children for more than five years. L. Lane is an avid gamer and a reader of everything involving fantasy fiction and lore.
L. Lane writes, “I scoffed at him. You still peddling that supernatural B.S.?" I mused.
He scowled at me, then turned his nose up to me. "Just because you refuse to accept the possibility of the impossible, does not mean that the impossible is not possible." He muttered under his breath.
"Wait a minute what?" I answered sharply.
"Do you believe in God, detective?" Abernathy asked as he changed the subject.
"No, wait a minute! You're not just going to switch it up!" I interrupted.
"No no! This is all relevant to my case, Coyle." Abernathy pleaded.
I reached a stop light and almost rolled through it. "Yes, I believe in God." I started.
"Why?" he asked in a matter-of-fact tone.
"Because.... I don't know. it’s always been that way." I continued.
"You believe because you were raised to believe!" Abernathy pointed out.
"Well not really, I mean, I was guided in the right direction. I was told-..."
Exactly! Abernathy swore. "You were told what to believe, and because you were told what to believe in you became a believer. The unfeasible became feasible! The impossible possible." He explained.
"So, what you’re saying is that by simply believing something to be true, it can be true?" I asked.
"No! I'm not talking about simply believing, I'm speaking about something so powerful, so primordial that it's hardwired directly into the very core of every being that exists. I'm referring to faith." Abernathy said in a loud voice.
"So, the key is faith?" I asked with heavy hints of skepticism layered in my voice.
"Exactly!" he said again.
Published by Page Publishing, L. Lane’s intriguing tale leaves readers questioning what’s real and what's fantasy.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "The Red Cap Case File: Remixed" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
