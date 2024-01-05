"The Red Cap Case Files: Remixed" Revisits the Cult Classic The Redcap Case Files Universe. Attached is Artwork from Previous Readers and a Novella with an Exciting Story

Recent release “The Red Cap Case File: Remixed” from Page Publishing, author L. Lane follows Detective Christopher Coyle, who is woken up in the dead of night and given the most sinister case of his career. Coyle, partnered with the questionable Constable Abernathy, will have to decide between fact and fiction as they solve a case more nefarious than a mere “heinous” and unsavory act.