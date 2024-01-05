Author Terri Wells’s New Book, “Shhh! Don’t Tell: This Is My Story,” Shares the Author’s Life Story and Invites Readers to Begin Their Own Journeys to Freedom
Recent release “Shhh! Don’t Tell: This Is My Story” from Page Publishing author Terri Wells is an insightful and enlightening memoir that presents the challenges the author has over and the ministry of the Lord to all readers.
New York, NY, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Terri Wells has completed the new book, “Shhh! Don’t Tell: This Is My Story”: an impactful read that offers healing, hope, and guidance to those wanting to fulfill God’s person for them in life.
Author Terri Wells writes, “Please understand that the first step in the healing process is to be honest with yourself about your past hurts. It does not matter what anyone else thinks about you. The most important thing is that you receive your healing. Sometimes it is something that has been hidden for years. Is it something that happened in your childhood that you have taken into your adult life? It is a deep-rooted pain that has festered and you just want it to stay a part of your past. However, the only problem with that is that it is killing you inside. It is like poison, and you are dying daily. For some, it is a long process. For others, it may go a little quicker, but the damage has begun no matter how long it may take.”
Published by Page Publishing, Terri Wells’s uplifting work guides readers through a healing process and encourages them to center God in every aspect of their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Shhh! Don’t Tell: This Is My Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
