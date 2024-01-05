Author Mark Peyton’s New Book, “The Naturalist's Almanac: A Naturalist’s Journey Through the Year,” is a Recording of a Year-Long Journey Through the Nature of Nebraska

Recent release “The Naturalist's Almanac: A Naturalist’s Journey Through the Year” from Page Publishing author Mark Peyton is a compelling guide that takes readers through the course of a year as the author documents the changes in nature he observes as a naturalist, from animal migration patterns to weather events, in his home state of Nebraska.