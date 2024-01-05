Author Mark Peyton’s New Book, “The Naturalist's Almanac: A Naturalist’s Journey Through the Year,” is a Recording of a Year-Long Journey Through the Nature of Nebraska
Recent release “The Naturalist's Almanac: A Naturalist’s Journey Through the Year” from Page Publishing author Mark Peyton is a compelling guide that takes readers through the course of a year as the author documents the changes in nature he observes as a naturalist, from animal migration patterns to weather events, in his home state of Nebraska.
Gothenburg, NE, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mark Peyton, a naturalist, a teacher, and a storyteller, has completed his new book, “The Naturalist's Almanac: A Naturalist’s Journey Through the Year”: a collection of the author’s observations of the natural world around him in Nebraska over the course of a single year.
Author Mark Peyton spent twenty years in the classroom teaching science and biology before taking a job as a biologist with the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District. Over the next twenty-four years, Peyton performed numerous studies, writing and presenting scientific papers on everything from fish to bald eagles, turtles to burying beetles, and snakes to plovers. He is the author of “The Village Naturalist,” “It Won’t Go through Skin,” and “More Than a Reference.” He has also published multiple essays in the Rural Electric Nebraskan and the “Prairie Fire” as well as the Nebraska Writers’ Guild’s Voices from the Plains anthologies. In addition, he writes a weekly column for the Gothenburg Leader.
The author and his wife, Cindy, a retired special education teacher, hail from Gothenburg, Nebraska, and they are the proud parents of two boys, Reece and Alex, and a beautiful granddaughter, Emmie. Rounding out the family are some spoiled cats and a fat dog.
“Nature is cyclic with the same things occurring at the same time each and every year, whether it be the night sky, migration of birds, or the emergence of miller moths,” writes Peyton. “In ‘The Naturalist’s Almanac,’ (I take) you through the year, month by month, looking at the various cycles of nature that are associated with each month. The year starts with wolves and ends with the discussion of reindeer. In between are recaps of weather events, stories of different constellations, and multiple natural history essays about a variety of birds, insects, and other animals. In addition, (I talk) about the impact of smallpox on the New World, the drama associated with the development of vaccines for polio, irrigation, the problem with longitude, and the determination of the birthday of Earth.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Peyton’s enlightening tale will take readers on a magnificent, year long journey to discover the phases and cycles of the natural world and highlight just how adaptable nature can be to the shifting seasons with the passing months. Engaging and thought-provoking, Peyton aims to inspire his readers to embark on their own year-long journey to document the changes they observe in their own regions and discover the incredible fascinating beauty that awaits them.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Naturalist's Almanac: A Naturalist’s Journey Through the Year” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Mark Peyton spent twenty years in the classroom teaching science and biology before taking a job as a biologist with the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District. Over the next twenty-four years, Peyton performed numerous studies, writing and presenting scientific papers on everything from fish to bald eagles, turtles to burying beetles, and snakes to plovers. He is the author of “The Village Naturalist,” “It Won’t Go through Skin,” and “More Than a Reference.” He has also published multiple essays in the Rural Electric Nebraskan and the “Prairie Fire” as well as the Nebraska Writers’ Guild’s Voices from the Plains anthologies. In addition, he writes a weekly column for the Gothenburg Leader.
The author and his wife, Cindy, a retired special education teacher, hail from Gothenburg, Nebraska, and they are the proud parents of two boys, Reece and Alex, and a beautiful granddaughter, Emmie. Rounding out the family are some spoiled cats and a fat dog.
“Nature is cyclic with the same things occurring at the same time each and every year, whether it be the night sky, migration of birds, or the emergence of miller moths,” writes Peyton. “In ‘The Naturalist’s Almanac,’ (I take) you through the year, month by month, looking at the various cycles of nature that are associated with each month. The year starts with wolves and ends with the discussion of reindeer. In between are recaps of weather events, stories of different constellations, and multiple natural history essays about a variety of birds, insects, and other animals. In addition, (I talk) about the impact of smallpox on the New World, the drama associated with the development of vaccines for polio, irrigation, the problem with longitude, and the determination of the birthday of Earth.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Peyton’s enlightening tale will take readers on a magnificent, year long journey to discover the phases and cycles of the natural world and highlight just how adaptable nature can be to the shifting seasons with the passing months. Engaging and thought-provoking, Peyton aims to inspire his readers to embark on their own year-long journey to document the changes they observe in their own regions and discover the incredible fascinating beauty that awaits them.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Naturalist's Almanac: A Naturalist’s Journey Through the Year” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories