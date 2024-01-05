Venetta Bloomfield’s Newly Released "The Worship and the Worshipper" is an Uplifting Discussion of the Power of Active Worship
“The Worship and the Worshipper” from Christian Faith Publishing author Venetta Bloomfield is an encouraging and informative opportunity to consider the multifaceted practice of worship.
Pikesville, MD, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Worship and the Worshipper”: a biblically based reflection on the power of connecting deeply with God. “The Worship and the Worshipper” is the creation of published author, Venetta Bloomfield, a native of Jamaica who later moved to the United States. In 1993, she was called to full-time ministry with the Faith Assembly Ministries Inc. Int’l (FAMII) in Mandeville, Manchester, and then attended and graduated from the Ebenezer Bible Institute in 1995 with her bachelor’s in biblical theology. She was then ordained as a minister in 1998. During her fifteen-year tenure with FAMII, she pastored four branches of the church, all located in Manchester. In 2006, just before migrating to the US, she graduated from Vision International University with another associate’s degree in biblical theology and studies. From 2007 to 2012, she was the assistant pastor of the Fountain of Faith Ministries located in Baltimore, Maryland. She currently serves as the associate pastor of Baltimore Central New Testament Church of God.
Bloomfield shares, “The Worship and the Worshipper is a book that is born out of much fasting, prayer and the word. With special attention to the subject of worship. We are called to worship in such a way that He is invited in. He lives in our worship. Where there is worship, there is God. Where there is God, the supernatural can take place. Let’s take this journey together, leaving no one behind.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Venetta Bloomfield’s new book will challenge and empower readers in their faith as they consider the carefully presented reflections and relevant scripture.
Consumers can purchase “The Worship and the Worshipper” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Worship and the Worshipper,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
