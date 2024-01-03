Dr. Joseph J. Plaud Invested as a Knight of Malta

Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, a clinical and forensic psychologist, the Executive Director of Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC with offices in Naples, Florida, and Director of Web Services for the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, Rhode Island, was invested by His Eminence Cardinal Timothy Michael Dolan, Archbishop of New York, as a Knight in the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta (Order of Malta).