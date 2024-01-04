TradeTek Version 1.1 is Now Available
New Tools, Features and Updates for Advanced Takeoffs and Estimating
Henderson, NV, January 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TradeTek Software is pleased to introduce TradeTek 1.1. Development includes various updates, enhancements, new features and tools, highlighting the Panel, Roll and Trim Tools for users to perform cuts, cutouts, rotation, texture, seams and undo function for easy and precise siding and flooring takeoffs while minimizing wasted materials.
TradeTek 1.1 adds the following enhancements, new tools and features:
• Siding Bundle and Flooring Bundle are now available, TradeTek 1.1 is required.
• New Bundle Tutorial Videos from the Help panel.
• Organize Pages tool to easily organize multiple pages in or-out of folders.
• Panel Assembly was added to the New Assembly group for panel, trim and roll takeoffs.
• Archives found in the TradeTek Help tab allows downloads of previous software versions.
• TradeTek Store Help video enhancements.
• Panel/Trim Tool with Cuts, Cutouts, Rotation, Texture and Undo.
• Roll Tool with Cuts, Cutouts, Rotation, Texture, Seams and Undo.
• Individual and Batch Screenshots with Good, Better, Best resolution.
• High resolution Page Legends.
• Slow Graphics Compatible checkbox in Preferences dialog for old computers.
• Enable or Disable Multi-Core Bound PDF Processing.
• Double-click from Desktop to import Bundles, Plugins, Jobs, Reports, etc.
• Live demonstration video in the TradeTek Store for Plugins and Bundles.
• Reports with up to 30 columns of Live data or Horizontal Calculations.
• Faster Job delete function, Job imports and Progress indicators.
• Quick Screen Share capability with TradeTek using Zoom for live troubleshooting.
• The Plugin tab was renamed to Store.
• Implement Copy/Paste for Joist takeoffs.
The TradeTek Software website and TradeTek Store within the application always has the latest version of each application edition, bundle or plugin. When possible, always use the newest build for the best experience. Current TradeTek users can easily download version 1.1 for free software update.
TradeTek 1.1 is $1495 for a lifetime license or $79/month for a subscription. Please visit the TradeTek Software website or TradeTek Store within the application for more information.
TradeTek Software
+1 (725) 356-1454
tradeteksoftware.com
