Nigeria Afrobeats Recording Artist Benny Bizzy Releases Highly Anticipated Single "Canabeast"
Atlanta, GA, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Esteemed Nigeria Afrobeats recording artist Benny Bizzy released his highly anticipated single, "Canabeast," on December 26, 2023, and is now available on all music platforms. Produced by the renowned music producer Push Push and released through Wyze Sonz Entertainment, this release is poised to make a significant impact in the music industry.
"Canabeast" showcases Benny Bizzy's exceptional talent, combining infectious percussion, captivating melodies, and his signature smooth vocals. The result is Benny Bizzy displaying his unique style that always delivers.
With a string of successful releases under his belt, Benny Bizzy has solidified his position as a trailblazer in the industry, known for his genre-bending sound and artistic finesse. "Canabeast" is yet another testament to his creative prowess and promises to be a standout addition to his already impressive discography.
Music enthusiasts are encouraged to pre-save "Canabeast" to their playlists to experience Benny Bizzy's latest creation. Benny Bizzy is one of Africa's most exciting artists and he continues to push boundaries and redefine the Afrobeats genre.
