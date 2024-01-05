Green Empire Music Factory/Wyze Sonz Entertainment Presents DJ Jay Black's Highly Anticipated EP "A New Man - The EP"
Atlanta, GA, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Green Empire Music Factory/Wyze Sonz Entertainment is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of DJ Jay Black's highly anticipated EP, "A New Man - The EP." This remarkable musical collection is now available on all major music platforms since December 28, 2023, and signifies a significant milestone in DJ Jay Black's artistic progression.
Featuring an exceptional lineup of talented artists, including Gidi Marley, Overlord, Manny Ice, and Chinedu, "A New Man - The EP" showcases DJ Jay Black's growth and evolution as an artist. Each track on the EP offers a fusion of genres, demonstrating DJ Jay Black's versatility and ability to create music that resonates with a diverse audience.
From the soulful and introspective "Mama" to the infectious and energetic "E No Concern You," and the melodic and heartfelt "Fake Love," "A New Man - The EP" is a great follow up to “Abia's Finest,” his first EP release. DJ Jay Black's artistry shines through in every track, exposing listeners to his distinctive sound and thought-provoking lyrics.
DJ Jay Black has firmly established himself as one of the most innovative and influential artists in the Nigerian music industry. With his signature blend of Afro Rhythms, hip hop, and R&B, he continues to push boundaries and redefine the musical landscape, garnering fans both locally and globally.
This release is an opportunity to experience the brilliance of "A New Man - The EP" by DJ Jay Black, and the EP is a testament to his unwavering dedication to his craft and promises to be a great addition to your playlists.
