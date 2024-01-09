Amelia Richardson’s Newly Released “BE BOLD AND COURAGEOUS” is a Thoughtful Reflection on Life’s Shaping Moments
“BE BOLD AND COURAGEOUS” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amelia Richardson is an inspiring message of encouragement as the author explores her life’s trajectory and spiritual growth.
Harrisonburg, VA, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “BE BOLD AND COURAGEOUS”: a moving examination of faith, family, and personal responsibility. “BE BOLD AND COURAGEOUS” is the creation of published author, Amelia Richardson, a dedicated mother and certified medical assistant.
Richardson shares, “In this book, you will read about a female who experienced rejection that caused her to become rebellious. As she ages, she faces some very difficult challenges that caused her to make some deadly choices. When she became a mother, she began trying to find her purpose, sadly thinking she had it all figured out. As she walks through the darkest journey of her life, she didn’t realize the choices she made caused her to lead down the road of destruction. As she walked through this dark valley, her sinful ways caused her to strike a match to a deadly fire that only God could put out. Thankfully, she had a praying mother and connections with praying warriors that literally saved her from premature death. Once she made the right choice and cried out to Jesus, gratefully He heard her cry and walked her through the dark valley until she saw the light. As she sees the light, she surrenders her all to Jesus Christ, who granted her wisdom and knowledge, and she understands only God has the master plan. As she built a relationship with God and allowed Him to lead her path, she discovered who she was and what she was created to be. She now stands bold and courageously knowing she is the bloodline breaker and the generational shaker and will always stand on God’s word, understanding her purpose is to win souls for the one and only Messiah, Jehovah Jireh, who set her free, as the word of God (Bible) declares in John 8:36, 'Who the son sets free is free indeed.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amelia Richardson’s new book will resonate with many who have found themselves uncertain of how to grow from life’s valleys.
Consumers can purchase “BE BOLD AND COURAGEOUS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “BE BOLD AND COURAGEOUS,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
