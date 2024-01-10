Lola Takes the Stage at Scandinavian Spaces
The multi-award-winning chair deserves the spotlight.
Austin, TX, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lola’s fiery spirit and bold persona bring a lot of character to interiors. Scandinavian Spaces is proud to include the guest and dining chair in its curated collection of contract furnishings.
In 2023, Lola was honored with a Best of Year Award from Interior Design Magazine, a MetropolisLikes Award from Metropolis Magazine, and a HiP Award at NeoCon.
What makes Lola so unique? The multifunctional frame supports flexibility - inviting you to rest on Lola as you see fit. Sit in the chair or perch on the backrest; Lola is dependable. With refined stitching and attention to detail, the distinctive frame has a uniquely upholstered seat and back. The steel frame is offered in various loud colors or subtle neutrals.
The creative process behind Lola is remarkable. Designer Margot Barolo conceptualized the design during an experimental collaborative project she founded called “The Kinship Method.” Among four other designers, Barolo explored design methods that broke norms in production regarding form, structure, and outcomes. The experiment valued researching new expressions - technically, artistically, and sustainably. The goal was to change the approach to the developmental process of furniture design and the designer’s role. Lola is a result of the project.
Numerous prototypes, spanning years of research, were tested and refined before the finished version of Lola emerged. Multiple adjustments were made to the steel frame during construction to create the most durable, comfortable chair possible. Sustainability was a primary focus regarding the choice of materials. In addition, all parts of Lola can separate to be recycled, making the chair’s lifecycle as circular as possible.
Lola’s creation sparks a new conversation, inspiring different ways of approaching product design and development.
“Lola is a chair that wants to be your friend. Comfortable, fun, and reliable. Lola’s strong personality is the exclamation mark that will add character to any room and contribute to a great atmosphere. It’s a chair that’s easy to sit on, but how you sit on it is up to you – and sometimes the most important thing is that someone is there to support you.” -Designer Margot Barolo.
About the Company
Scandinavian Spaces offers cutting-edge furniture and interior solutions for the modern-day work environment. With a foundation rooted in Nordic design, the brand has stayed true to its core values – Color. Design. Life. Dedicated to balancing aesthetics with functionality, Scandinavian Spaces delivers unique products that embrace individual wellness for the contract market - making great design accessible.
