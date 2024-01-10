New Book “Shorelines,” from K.Co Press, Showcases the Texas Gulf Coast and Coastal Bend Regions
K.Co Press announces the release of “Shorelines,” a hardcover coffee table book that features coastal scenery, historical landmarks and arts and culture destinations along the Texas Gulf Coast and Coastal Bend.
Photos for the book, taken by James Khattak, were sourced on a four-day road trip from Boca Chica, in far south Texas, to Port Arthur, in the Texas piney woods region in July 2023. They include scenes of historic Port Isabel, secluded gulf views in Indianola, and images of coastal architecture in Port Lavaca. Along with photos of Galveston and the Bolivar Peninsula in the off-seasons, photos like these provide an uncommon perspective on a popular region.
“The Texas coast contains a wide and unique variety of industries, culture and natural beauty,” said Stephanie Khattak, founder of K.Co Press. "We hope that “Shorelines” inspires others to learn more about this diverse region that is so often described as, simply, ‘the beach’.”
“Shorelines” is K.Co Press’s fifth Texas coffee table book, following “Ten Texas Towns And Places In-Between, Field Notes From The Back Roads” (May 2022), “Sunwashed” (Sept. 2022), “Howdy, Neighbor!” (Nov. 2022) and “Frontiers” (June 2023).
“Shorelines” features:
SpaceX Starbase
Corpus Christi
Galveston
Beaumont-Port Arthur
Port Aransas
And many more destinations in the Texas Gulf Coast region.
“Shorelines” is available for purchase on kcoarts.com. Bulk order discounts are available for qualifying accounts.
Photos, sample pages and more information is available on request.
About the Book:
“Shorelines: The Texas Gulf and Coastal Bend”
By Stephanie and James Khattak
ISBN: 979-8-218-28812-9
105 pages
8.5X11.5
Published by K.Co Press, Dallas, Texas.
About K.Co Press:
Dallas-based K.Co Press produces art books, travel photography books and special editions that celebrate off-the-path destinations, visual arts and artists that inspire. Visit kcoarts.com to learn more.
Contact
Stephanie Khattak
