Author Bufford J. Hall’s New Book, "Alpenglow," is a Riveting Series of Poems Exploring the Small, Beautiful Details of Nature, as Well as the Trials and Triumphs of Life

Recent release “Alpenglow” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bufford J. Hall is a heart stirring collection of poetry inspired by the author's formative years growing up amongst the Appalachian Mountains that reflects upon the small details of nature and how temporary life can be, encouraging readers to continue to seek out the small moments that give life its meaning.