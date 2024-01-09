Author Bufford J. Hall’s New Book, "Alpenglow," is a Riveting Series of Poems Exploring the Small, Beautiful Details of Nature, as Well as the Trials and Triumphs of Life
Recent release “Alpenglow” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bufford J. Hall is a heart stirring collection of poetry inspired by the author's formative years growing up amongst the Appalachian Mountains that reflects upon the small details of nature and how temporary life can be, encouraging readers to continue to seek out the small moments that give life its meaning.
Carrie, KY, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bufford J. Hall, who developed a love for nature and life while growing up in the Appalachians, has completed his new book, “Alpenglow”: a heartfelt series of poems designed to capture the small intricate details of the natural world that people often miss, helping readers to expand their horizons and make the most out of their beautiful gift of life.
Influenced at a young age by his natural surroundings, author Bufford J. Hall’s love for poetry is evident as he writes from his deep inspirations. He is also an avid outdoorsman, and he has used this knowledge to capture poetry that touches the soul, taking his audience on a journey through the various roads in life that everyone experiences. In addition, his unique voice captures the facets of nature, culture, and the ups and downs of life as well.
Hall shares, “Poetry is a beautiful art form that comes from thoughts and the heart that flows. This compilation of poems is influenced by the flow of nature and the winding roads of life. Life is about catching moments between the light times and the dark times of our lives that we are surrounded by. Whether you are on a mountain summit or in a valley or in between, life is about the ups and downs that develop who we are.
“The alpenglow is a magical moment when in the twilight hours, the hues of red shine on the opposite mountains from the sun. It only lasts for a brief time, but life is the same way, as we all are trying to capture the magical moments that mean so much to us. Clutch those moments, whether it be a sense of nostalgia, recollections of memories, your family, or the breathtaking views that capture your heart.
“This collection consists of the elements of nature and how we can miss the smallest details of life around us. The elements of family, culture, and so much more always leave lasting impressions of mementos in our lives. I thoroughly hope you enjoy this compilation. Stay on the winding roads and keep chasing your alpenglow, catching those moments that will forever be in your mind and in your heart.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bufford J. Hall’s enthralling series will help readers take a step back from their hectic lives in order to take in and appreciate the small moments that forever change one’s heart. Utilizing his special gift with words, Hall’s poetry will help to spark memories of the wonderful moments in life, providing a much-needed breath of fresh air to help readers unwind in a fast-paced world.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Alpenglow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Influenced at a young age by his natural surroundings, author Bufford J. Hall’s love for poetry is evident as he writes from his deep inspirations. He is also an avid outdoorsman, and he has used this knowledge to capture poetry that touches the soul, taking his audience on a journey through the various roads in life that everyone experiences. In addition, his unique voice captures the facets of nature, culture, and the ups and downs of life as well.
Hall shares, “Poetry is a beautiful art form that comes from thoughts and the heart that flows. This compilation of poems is influenced by the flow of nature and the winding roads of life. Life is about catching moments between the light times and the dark times of our lives that we are surrounded by. Whether you are on a mountain summit or in a valley or in between, life is about the ups and downs that develop who we are.
“The alpenglow is a magical moment when in the twilight hours, the hues of red shine on the opposite mountains from the sun. It only lasts for a brief time, but life is the same way, as we all are trying to capture the magical moments that mean so much to us. Clutch those moments, whether it be a sense of nostalgia, recollections of memories, your family, or the breathtaking views that capture your heart.
“This collection consists of the elements of nature and how we can miss the smallest details of life around us. The elements of family, culture, and so much more always leave lasting impressions of mementos in our lives. I thoroughly hope you enjoy this compilation. Stay on the winding roads and keep chasing your alpenglow, catching those moments that will forever be in your mind and in your heart.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bufford J. Hall’s enthralling series will help readers take a step back from their hectic lives in order to take in and appreciate the small moments that forever change one’s heart. Utilizing his special gift with words, Hall’s poetry will help to spark memories of the wonderful moments in life, providing a much-needed breath of fresh air to help readers unwind in a fast-paced world.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Alpenglow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories