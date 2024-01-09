Angele Suarez & Stephanie Iles’s New Book, "Living and Thriving in the Parent-Teen Relationship," Reveals How to Successfully Navigate a Child’s Teenage Years
San Jose, CA, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books authors Angele Suarez, a licensed clinical social worker with a master’s degree in social work, and Stephanie Iles, a licensed marriage and family therapist working in private practice, have completed their most recent book, “Living and Thriving in the Parent-Teen Relationship”: an eye-opening guide to assist parents in better understanding and supporting their child during their teenage years.
Holding a master’s in marriage and family therapy from Western Seminary, author Stephanie Iles has spent two decades working with teens and families through youth ministry and her work as a therapist. Twelve of those years were spent working at her church in student ministries, mentoring teens. As a therapist, she worked for five years in a rural school with students heavily affected by gang culture. She also spent some time in private practice, working with families, couples, and individuals of all ages. Currently she is living in a rural community with her husband and continues to work in private practice.
With over twenty-two years of experience, Angele Suarez has worked with adolescents and families, addressing challenges including family dynamics, trauma, and reunification. She has worked in a variety of clinical and leadership roles, such as a therapist, professor, consultant, and business owner. With each role, she has gained a better understanding of the value of meeting people where they are on their individual, family, and community life paths. Angele views her therapeutic role as an honor and privilege to support individuals, families, and communities.
Suarez and Iles share, “You’ve spent the first twelve years of your child’s life guiding, disciplining, and playing, only to transition into the teenage years where you feel like none of this mattered. It does matter! The teenage years can be a struggle for most parents because trying to connect with your teenager as a parent can feel hopeless at times. Trying to understand your teen’s logic, choices, and actions is more than a full-time job; it is a commitment to chaos and hoping you come out alive when it is all over.
“This book is meant to provide helpful information, tips, and guidance so that you don’t dread the teen years. We believe that you can live and thrive in your relationship together and see your teen become the adult they are meant to be.”
Published by Fulton Books, Angele Suarez & Stephanie Iles’s book utilizes the THRIVE model, an acronym for trust, heal, respect, invite, validate, and enjoy, to help provide readers with the tools they need to enhance their time and relationships with their teenagers. Drawing on years of professional experience, Suarez and Iles hope that their proven tactics will help to both heal problems within the family dynamic, while also helping to avoid future issues that the teenage years can often cause.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Living and Thriving in the Parent-Teen Relationship” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
