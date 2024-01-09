Maureen Whitaker’s New Book, "Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective & Perseverance: Book 4," Follows Four Friends & Their Continued Travels with the Medieval Society
New York, NY, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maureen Whitaker, an avid traveler who has belonged to a medieval group since the autumn of 1976 and provides lessons to those desiring spiritual insights, has completed her most recent book, “Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective & Perseverance: Book 4”: a continuation of the travels of four friends, who call themselves the Four Musketeers, as they journey with their Medieval Society and encounter several challenges and unique adventures along the way.
Whitaker shares, “The Four Musketeers are aging gracefully and are in overall great health. Their activities and traveling in their motorcoach keeps them going and enjoying true life adventures in the Medieval Society. There we all have grand times with our many friends. We traveled to Ireland and had a wonderful time. We continued to provide Spiritual Seminars and educating the attendees with what we know and that which is given to us. We Four Musketeers went to Alaska during a lovely Spring one year, enjoying it a great deal! Anna turns age seventy, and they have a great party. We went on a Motorcoach tour to Washington State and Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. It proved to have many challenges and some life changes for the four of us. Most of it is complex.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maureen Whitaker’s book is the author’s fourth entry in her “Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective and Perseverance” series and is partly inspired by the author’s own experiences in being a member of a medieval group of her own. Thought-provoking and full of surprising twists, Whitaker crafts a thrilling journey that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective & Perseverance: Book 4” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Whitaker shares, “The Four Musketeers are aging gracefully and are in overall great health. Their activities and traveling in their motorcoach keeps them going and enjoying true life adventures in the Medieval Society. There we all have grand times with our many friends. We traveled to Ireland and had a wonderful time. We continued to provide Spiritual Seminars and educating the attendees with what we know and that which is given to us. We Four Musketeers went to Alaska during a lovely Spring one year, enjoying it a great deal! Anna turns age seventy, and they have a great party. We went on a Motorcoach tour to Washington State and Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. It proved to have many challenges and some life changes for the four of us. Most of it is complex.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maureen Whitaker’s book is the author’s fourth entry in her “Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective and Perseverance” series and is partly inspired by the author’s own experiences in being a member of a medieval group of her own. Thought-provoking and full of surprising twists, Whitaker crafts a thrilling journey that is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life, leaving them eager for more with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Imagine Living Life Well with Perspective & Perseverance: Book 4” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories