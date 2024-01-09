Steve Adatto’s New Book, “The Song of the Sad Nightingale: A Poem of Space, Time and Twilight,” is an Immersive and Meaningful Poem Told in 505 Parts
Seattle, WA, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Steve Adatto has completed his most recent book, “The Song of the Sad Nightingale: A Poem of Space, Time and Twilight”: a unique and spellbinding work that takes readers on an unforgettable journey.
Adatto writes, “This book is a sequence poem of 505 parts it took me several years to write it. After several years I am still not quite sure about it, some parts are fair enough but others I don’t know what to do with maybe I should just leave them out altogether but I like the book much better all put together so I included everything. I am a Jewish poet or at least try to be one and I like to say that there is a profound mystical meaning that is not easy to find in the back of most things and that, that profound meaning is the music that mystical things seem to have too themselves or maybe not have to themselves and it can take ‘Many years to learn the song’ but it will always exist somewhere or another and hopefully it always will exist, even if you can’t find it, wherever it exists and whatever it was found to rest itself upon.”
Published by Fulton Books, Steve Adatto’s book explores themes of darkness, sadness, and nightmares with an undertone of curiosity that seeks to understand the meaning of the universe.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “The Song of the Sad Nightingale: A Poem of Space, Time and Twilight”online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
