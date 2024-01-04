Kyiv Capitals Ushers in a New Chapter: Fans Return, Support for Ukrainian Armed Forces Amplified

The Kyiv Capitals Hockey Club has pledged to donate all ticket revenue from upcoming home games to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. This decision reflects the club's support for the nation's defenders and embodies the power of sport to unite and inspire. The Kyiv Capitals extend an invitation to all stakeholders in the hockey community to join this initiative, amplifying their voices in solidarity with Ukraine. support for Ukraine's freedom and sovereignty.