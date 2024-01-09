Michael Wayne’s New Book, "Fear the Shadow: The Invasion," Centers Around a Young Woman’s Attempts to Save the World as Part of a Counter Terrorist Group
New York, NY, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Wayne, a loving father and grandfather who is an avid collector of GI Joe, Marvel, Star Wars, and other action figures and loves cooking, photography, and writing, has completed his most recent book, “Fear the Shadow: The Invasion”: a gripping action adventure that follows a young woman named Skye who joins the ranks of a secret organization and must reunite former members in order to stop a dangerous enemy that is trying to destroy the world.
Wayne writes, “A young woman discovers a sinister plot involving her parents who were part of a secret counter terrorist group. After trekking and finding the cabin of the father she never knew, she discovers a hidden object, the visor worn by her dad. She tries it on, with her DNA paired with her father’s inside the visor. She is now imprinted with his ninja commando skills and memories. Unable to control these possessions, she must find her father’s brother-turned-enemy to be trained in the way of the ninja to learn and be in control before it destroys others or herself.
“After she becomes part of the clan, she is now faced with an enemy her parents and others fought against three decades ago. They invade once again, but this time, they are joined by an outworld civilization that is hellbent on enslaving and destroying her world. It is a race against time to combat this new enemy. Thought to be dead or out of commission, old members of the former elite terrorist unit must reunite and join this woman if they are to survive.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Wayne’s book is a heartfelt and compelling thrill ride that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they follow along on Skye’s attempts to reunite former members of her group and fight back against the impending invasion. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Fear the Shadow: The Invasion” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers, leaving them spellbound right until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Fear the Shadow: The Invasion” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
