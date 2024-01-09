Author Lisa Arney’s New Book, "Miss Henrietta Merriweather's Rainy Day Ballet," is an Imaginative Story of a Small Flock of Chickens Who Prepare for a Grand Ballet Event

Recent release “Miss Henrietta Merriweather's Rainy Day Ballet” from Page Publishing author Lisa Arney is a delightful story of a hen named Miss Henrietta Merriweather, who tries to think of a way to cheer up all the chicks that have been stuck inside due to the rain. When she thinks of a special celebration for them, Henrietta gathers all her animal friends to help prepare for the big day.