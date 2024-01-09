Author Lisa Arney’s New Book, "Miss Henrietta Merriweather's Rainy Day Ballet," is an Imaginative Story of a Small Flock of Chickens Who Prepare for a Grand Ballet Event
Recent release “Miss Henrietta Merriweather's Rainy Day Ballet” from Page Publishing author Lisa Arney is a delightful story of a hen named Miss Henrietta Merriweather, who tries to think of a way to cheer up all the chicks that have been stuck inside due to the rain. When she thinks of a special celebration for them, Henrietta gathers all her animal friends to help prepare for the big day.
Laconia, NH, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Arney, a devoted lifelong learner who pursued an education with the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and graduated as a health coach so that she could help others to reach their personal best, has completed her new book, “Miss Henrietta Merriweather's Rainy Day Ballet”: a charming story of a mamma hen who organizes a grand event to make her chicks happy despite all the gloomy rain they’ve been having that’s forced them to stay inside.
Author Lisa Arney found her passion for writing at an early age. Fascinated by life and inspired to express her joy in it, she could often be found writing poetry, stories, and making up ditties to amuse herself (and her parents). She has a sacred appreciation for the natural world and draws much inspiration from its teachings.
“Wishing for a brighter day, Miss Henrietta Merriweather wants to do something to cheer her chicks cooped up in the henhouse,” writes Arney. “As plans for a grand affair get underway, a wonderful transformation takes place for the chickens and their friends. ‘Miss Henrietta Merriweather’s Rainy Day Ballet’ is a story about the truly magical things that can happen when hearts open to let the sunshine in.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Arney’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s time spent caring for a small flock of hens where she worked for a family in Texas, as well as from her travels throughout lovely New England where she currently resides. With colorful artwork to help bring Arney’s story to life, the author hopes that her readers—both the young and the young at heart alike—will be warmed by the sunny simplicity of “Miss Henrietta Merriweather’s Rainy Day Ballet.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Miss Henrietta Merriweather's Rainy Day Ballet” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Lisa Arney found her passion for writing at an early age. Fascinated by life and inspired to express her joy in it, she could often be found writing poetry, stories, and making up ditties to amuse herself (and her parents). She has a sacred appreciation for the natural world and draws much inspiration from its teachings.
“Wishing for a brighter day, Miss Henrietta Merriweather wants to do something to cheer her chicks cooped up in the henhouse,” writes Arney. “As plans for a grand affair get underway, a wonderful transformation takes place for the chickens and their friends. ‘Miss Henrietta Merriweather’s Rainy Day Ballet’ is a story about the truly magical things that can happen when hearts open to let the sunshine in.”
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Arney’s riveting tale is inspired by the author’s time spent caring for a small flock of hens where she worked for a family in Texas, as well as from her travels throughout lovely New England where she currently resides. With colorful artwork to help bring Arney’s story to life, the author hopes that her readers—both the young and the young at heart alike—will be warmed by the sunny simplicity of “Miss Henrietta Merriweather’s Rainy Day Ballet.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Miss Henrietta Merriweather's Rainy Day Ballet” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories