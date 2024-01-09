Author Pat Minnick’s New Book, "Don’t Park on the Poodle: Second Edition," Shares the Author’s Varied Experiences as a Professional Truck Driver
Recent release “Don’t Park on the Poodle: Second Edition” from Page Publishing author Pat Minnick is a mesmerizing memoir loaded with humorous snapshots of her 24 years driving a tractor-trailer throughout the United States and Canada.
Trenton, SC, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pat Minnick, who spent 24 years as a solo woman truck driver hauling goods throughout the United States and Canada, has completed her new book, “Don’t Park on the Poodle: Second Edition”: a gripping and potent memoir that unpacks the author’s memorable experiences with animals (squirrels, gators, and the mysterious “batfish”) and people (friendly French Canadians, Ken and Barbie, and the odd bozo, as she puts it), offering a happy-go-lucky female point of view of the long-distance freight-trucking industry.
Author Pat Minnick followed the path blazed by her mother, Alice Minnick, who made a living driving a truck along the East Coast of the US while her husband was in the South Pacific during the Second World War. Minnick retired from driving in 2019, just before her 74th birthday. She lives in South Carolina.
Minnick writes, “The main reason for this book was to add another dimension to the picture the general public has of the trucking industry. On top of some other misconceptions, I wanted it known that we—the women drivers—have been out there for decades. One of them was my mother, Alice Minnick, who drove up and down the East Coast of the United States, making a living while my father was in the South Pacific during the Second World War. My mother is to who this book is dedicated. I was in trucking for more than twenty-four years and an owner-operator for the last twenty-one. I was never particularly hot, cold, hungry, or unsafe—just careful and prepared. I always said that the coast guard helicopter hovering overhead is not looking for you and that knocking on your door at midnight probably isn’t Publishers Clearing House.”
Published by Page Publishing, Pat Minnick’s revealing memoir is an entertaining ride, packed with the author’s colorful Georgia vernacular and wry humor. Readers are sure to crack a smile at this lively and vivacious read. They will also come away with a newfound appreciation for drivers, like Minnick, who haul the goods they rely on in their lives, from food and clothing to pharmaceuticals and yes, batfish.
Readers who wish to experience this thoughtful work can purchase “Don’t Park on the Poodle: Second Edition” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
