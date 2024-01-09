Author Mary Suhr’s New Book "Galagher's Barnyard" is a Captivating Tale of a Goose Who Acts as a Nuisance to the Other Animals of the Farm, But Soon Gets His Comeuppance
Recent release “Galagher's Barnyard” from Page Publishing author Mary Suhr is a riveting story that centers around Galagher, a naughty goose who spends his days nipping at the other animals on the farm and being a bully. But when a turkey moves in, he decides to teach Galagher a lesson and stop him from bothering the animals anymore.
New York, NY, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mary Suhr, who lives in Crimson Heights in Albion, New York, and enjoys flower gardening, being at Lake Ontario, and spending time with family, has completed her new book, “Galagher's Barnyard”: a charming story of a goose who bullies other animals around the barnyard, but he soon meets his match when a new animal named Turkey moves in and puts an end to Galagher’s mean ways.
“‘Galagher’s Barnyard’ is a story about a goose named Galagher, who lives in a barnyard he shares with other animals,” writes Suhr. “Galagher likes to bully the other animals and continues to do so until a newcomer arrives and teaches him a lesson in kindness to others.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary Suhr’s engaging tale is sure to delight readers of all ages as they discover the importance of being kind to others, and not antagonizing their friends and neighbors. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Suhr’s story to life, “Galagher’s Barnyard” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers, inviting them to relive this thrilling book over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Galagher's Barnyard” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
