Author Mary Suhr’s New Book "Galagher's Barnyard" is a Captivating Tale of a Goose Who Acts as a Nuisance to the Other Animals of the Farm, But Soon Gets His Comeuppance

Recent release “Galagher's Barnyard” from Page Publishing author Mary Suhr is a riveting story that centers around Galagher, a naughty goose who spends his days nipping at the other animals on the farm and being a bully. But when a turkey moves in, he decides to teach Galagher a lesson and stop him from bothering the animals anymore.