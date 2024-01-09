Author L.F. Peterson’s New Book, "Soul Food with a Touch of Essence: Book 3," is a Mouth-Watering Compilation of Delicious and Easy-to-Follow Recipes for Novice Cooks
Recent release “Soul Food with a Touch of Essence: Book 3” from Page Publishing author L.F. Peterson is a highly accessible cookbook with step-by-step instructions that even the most inexperienced cook can follow to create appetizing dishes for any palate.
Sacramento, CA, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L.F. Peterson, a retiree with a lifelong passion for cooking, has completed her new book “Soul Food with a Touch of Essence: Book 3”: a wonderful culinary collection inspired by the warmth of her mother’s cooking and the satisfaction of preparing and sharing a delicious meal with family and friends.
The author shares, “The purpose of this cookbook is to help our teens and young adults to build a strong foundation in cooking (survival skills). This all came about when one day, I asked my mother about a recipe she cooked a long time ago. (She’s now ninety-four, still cooking and baking.)
“She looks at me and say, ‘Baby, let me think a little, and I might bring it back.’
“This is when I decided to put all our recipes into cookbooks, and then they could be passed on to the next generation. My mother taught me to cook at a young age. By the time I was fifteen, I could prepare a meal and have dinner ready when she got home from work. I would like to pass this on to our children. Time to sit around the dinner table, and everybody get to discuss how their day was.
“When COVID-19 came, I had children stopping me in the grocery store, wanting to know how to cook chicken, greens, spaghetti, cornbread, etc. I suppose my white hair made them sure I would know how to cook. I decided to write this book and use it to give cooking classes to our children and young adults. I understand our mothers today sometimes work two jobs to keep up with this economy. This book has easy instructions and deals with cooking on a budget. Some fun, enjoyable, nutritious recipes you like to eat. Learn to cook and feed your children some happiness. It is essential that we encourage our teens to get an early start in the kitchen and our young adults to become better cooks. I invite everyone to try my soul food cooking. I say, ‘Choosing the right ingredients makes a good dish. Mixing the right things together in life makes a better person.’”
Published by Page Publishing, L.F. Peterson’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for novice and experienced cooks alike.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Soul Food with a Touch of Essence: Book 3” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
