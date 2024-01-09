Author Melissa R. Plank, CPSS’s New Book, “Hope Shared,” is a Powerful Work That Shares the Author’s Personal Experiences and Formal Education
Recent release “Hope Shared” from Page Publishing author Melissa R. Plank, CPSS is an impactful work that was written to help others achieve recovery throughout the individual’s process of gaining control over their own life and the direction they want it to go.
Washington Terrace, UT, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Melissa R. Plank, CPSS, who has been in recovery from substance use disorder for over two years, has completed her new book, “Hope Shared”: an encouraging work that helps readers navigate substance use disorder.
Author Melissa R. Plank, CPSS, now works in the field of recovery that has ranged from detoxification, residential treatment, and IOP with clients that have SUD and mental illness challenges. She has earned her Certified Peer Support Specialist certification.
Melissa was born and raised in San Diego, California. She currently lives in Washington Terrace, Utah, with her husband, Don. They have been married for nearly twenty-five years. During that time, they raised Melissa’s two children. Melissa and Don have two beautiful grandsons.
Melissa shares, “I want this book to be about the power of connection and shared hope. I didn’t want to base it on heartache and despair, disappointment and trauma, or even broken dreams and devastation. But I’ve discovered that it is absolutely necessary to share all my stories wholeheartedly to be completely vulnerable to the process of connection. Through my lived experience, I hope to offer encouragement, strength, and hope that will serve you well in all areas of your life. I want you to know that it is only by the grace of God, those who love me, and my willingness to forge on that I have made it through this journey that is my life. I own my story, the good, the bad, and everything in between. I love myself today because of it. I will continue to be brave enough to see it through to the end.”
Published by Page Publishing, Melissa R. Plank, CPSS’s inspiring work offers hope and guidance for readers seeking a path to recovery.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase “Hope Shared” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Melissa R. Plank, CPSS, now works in the field of recovery that has ranged from detoxification, residential treatment, and IOP with clients that have SUD and mental illness challenges. She has earned her Certified Peer Support Specialist certification.
Melissa was born and raised in San Diego, California. She currently lives in Washington Terrace, Utah, with her husband, Don. They have been married for nearly twenty-five years. During that time, they raised Melissa’s two children. Melissa and Don have two beautiful grandsons.
Melissa shares, “I want this book to be about the power of connection and shared hope. I didn’t want to base it on heartache and despair, disappointment and trauma, or even broken dreams and devastation. But I’ve discovered that it is absolutely necessary to share all my stories wholeheartedly to be completely vulnerable to the process of connection. Through my lived experience, I hope to offer encouragement, strength, and hope that will serve you well in all areas of your life. I want you to know that it is only by the grace of God, those who love me, and my willingness to forge on that I have made it through this journey that is my life. I own my story, the good, the bad, and everything in between. I love myself today because of it. I will continue to be brave enough to see it through to the end.”
Published by Page Publishing, Melissa R. Plank, CPSS’s inspiring work offers hope and guidance for readers seeking a path to recovery.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase “Hope Shared” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories