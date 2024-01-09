Author Frederick Gold’s New Book, "The Great Crime," is a Captivating Tale of the Pursuit of Culprits Who Are Committed to Destroying the United States’ Way of Life
Recent release “The Great Crime” from Page Publishing author Frederick Gold is an endlessly intriguing novel with continued relevance to life in America today, following the hunt for culprits trying to upend the American way of life.
Wilton, CT, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frederick Gold, who practiced law for almost forty years, has completed his new book, “The Great Crime”: a thrilling work that invites readers to discover whether the culprits who are intent on ruining the standard way of living in the United States will be stopped.
Author Frederick Gold ran a trial practice course for the Connecticut Bar Association and taught a class at Yale Law School for many years. During his fortieth year as a lawyer, he had a debilitating stroke and was no longer able to practice law. He wrote this book as a labor of love.
Gold writes, “It was four in the morning, and the moon was three-fourths full. It was very quiet. Marion Alright, Hassad Orvitz, and Bannita Wassit were somewhat relaxed after committing what was to become perhaps the most horrific crime of all time. Alright was driving, very cautiously, and each one had a hand resting comfortably on the trigger. They were prepared to be quiet, cautious, and low profile, and they had practiced a hundred times how to behave if they were stopped. If they were asked to get out of the car—an unlikely event—the officer or officers would be dead in an instant. It would be good to avoid that. It would have to be hidden until the morning, at which time it wouldn’t matter. The thought forced a wry smile—but made no sound—from each of them.”
Published by Page Publishing, Frederick Gold’s potent tale keeps readers gripped with every twist and turn.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “The Great Crime” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
