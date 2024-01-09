BP Casey’s New Book, "Yellow Roses," is the Captivating Story of an Unlikely Duo Learning to Love While Simultaneously Working to Bring a Cold-Blooded Killer to Justice
Recent release “Yellow Roses” from Page Publishing author BP Casey is the story of Kelly Fitzgerald and Detective Sean Reilly. Both products of their storied pasts, they separately come to the conclusion that they have a place in their lives for love. But when Kelly witnesses a murder and has to work alongside Detective Reilly on the hunt for justice, their resolve to protect their hearts will be tested.
Southport, NC, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BP Casey, a talented writer with a gift for storytelling, has completed her new book, “Yellow Roses”: a gripping and potent exploration of the ironically funny, and sometimes inconvenient, way love appears in the most unexpected places.
“Kelly Fitzgerald was no stranger to the injustice of life,” writes author BP Casey, “to the pain selfish people inflict on the innocent, so when she sees a horrific crime being committed, she is willing to do what is necessary to make the criminal pay for his crimes. While she is willing to give her life to this cause, is she willing to give her heart, a heart that was shattered in one of those horrific crimes, to a man sure to hurt her?”
Published by Page Publishing, BP Casey’s riveting tale follows Kelly Fitzgerald and Detective Sean Reilly as they reluctantly explore their feelings for each other while trying to stay one step ahead of a killer. Kelly is the witness to a gruesome murder, and Detective Reilly is on the case. The two are drawn together by their insatiable need for justice, but underneath the surface, a different emotional incentive is brewing.
Battling with his own internal demons after enduring a harsh childhood that shaped him into the tough and determined man he is today and becoming the father to a miracle baby, Sean does not believe he has any room in his heart for love. Could Kelly Fitzgerald be the one to break down his defenses? Find out in “Yellow Roses” as the pair try to juggle a thrilling case and their budding feelings for each other.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Yellow Roses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
