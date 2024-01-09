BP Casey’s New Book, "Yellow Roses," is the Captivating Story of an Unlikely Duo Learning to Love While Simultaneously Working to Bring a Cold-Blooded Killer to Justice

Recent release “Yellow Roses” from Page Publishing author BP Casey is the story of Kelly Fitzgerald and Detective Sean Reilly. Both products of their storied pasts, they separately come to the conclusion that they have a place in their lives for love. But when Kelly witnesses a murder and has to work alongside Detective Reilly on the hunt for justice, their resolve to protect their hearts will be tested.