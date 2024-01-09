Author Barbara Christensen’s New Book, "The New Fire Truck," is a Fun and Engaging Children’s Story About a Town Getting a New Fire Department
Recent release “The New Fire Truck” from Covenant Books author Barbara Christensen is about how the town of Uncle Al’s Woods gets a new fire department and Bubba Bear and his friends join the volunteer department.
Oxford, WI, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Barbara Christensen has completed her new book, “The New Fire Truck”: a delightful children’s story that follows Bubba Bear, who joins the new volunteer fire department along with his friends.
Author Barbara Christensen is married, a mother, and a grandmother, who only wants to share her love and friendship with her readers. She hopes they will learn to share love and friendship with their friends and family.
Christensen writes, “Mayor Paw Paw Bear and Ms. Lori faced the crowd and Bubba Bear and his friends got a place right up front. Mayor Paw Paw hushed the crowd and introduced Neon Cutie, the horse, who had been standing next to him. Neon Cutie was new to Uncle Al’s Woods and would be the new fire chief.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Barbara Christensen’s new book features bright and colorful illustrations that help to bring the story to life.
Readers can purchase “The New Fire Truck” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
