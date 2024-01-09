Author Katie Andrews’s New Book, "Hailey’s Hacienda," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Hailey, a Girl on the Run from an Egotistical Stalker
Recent release “Hailey’s Hacienda” from Covenant Books author Katie Andrews a story about redemption and hope, that follows a young woman struggling to outrun her past with no one to help nowhere to turn, and the unlikely hero who steps in to offer her safety.
New York, NY, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Katie Andrews, mother of six from Maine, has completed her new book, “Hailey’s Hacienda”: a thriller with a powerful message. Andrews loves all animals, especially cats, and enjoys writing, cooking, household projects, and spending time with her family. She loves the Lord and wishes to share that love with everyone she can.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Andrews’s new book will grip readers from the very first page, where Hailey must escape from her stalker who has caught up with her in hiding.
Andrews writes, “Running from danger, Hailey finds herself in a strange town with only a no-nonsense man to give her temporary shelter. Will Hailey ever find home and happiness? Or will an egotistical stalker find her first?”
Readers will be enthralled in Hailey’s story of faith, survival, and new beginnings as she and her unlikely hero build a new normal together.
Readers can purchase “Hailey’s Hacienda” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
