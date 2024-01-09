Author Katie Andrews’s New Book, "Hailey’s Hacienda," is a Gripping Novel That Follows Hailey, a Girl on the Run from an Egotistical Stalker

Recent release “Hailey’s Hacienda” from Covenant Books author Katie Andrews a story about redemption and hope, that follows a young woman struggling to outrun her past with no one to help nowhere to turn, and the unlikely hero who steps in to offer her safety.