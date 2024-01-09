Author Bette Slater Seres’s New Book, "John J. Hammerlink Finds His Imagination," is a Charming Children’s Story About a Young Boy Who Discovers the Joy of Imagining
Recent release “John J. Hammerlink Finds His Imagination” from Covenant Books author Bette Slater Seres is an engaging children’s story that follows a young boy who learns how to use his imagination.
Davenport, IA, January 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Bette Slater Seres, who spent her professional life as an educator working with both children and adults, has completed her new book, “John J. Hammerlink Finds His Imagination”: a timely children’s story that introduces John J. Hammerlink, a young boy who uses his tablet for entertainment. When Great-grandmother comes for a visit, she helps him to put down his tablet and use his imagination to have fun. As the story unfolds, both John J. and Great-grandmother find that learning something new can be fun and can occur at any age.
Author Bette Slater Seres’s love of children’s literature was often reflected in her teaching. Bette and her husband divide their time between their home in Iowa and their summer cabin in Minnesota. “John J. Hammerlink Finds His Imagination” is Bette’s second children’s book.
Bette writes, “John J. and Lucas looked hard at the boxes. ‘I think we could make a Galaxy Rover,’ said Lucas. John J. liked the idea, so the boys began building the Rover. They used boxes and lots of tapes. They decided to use plastic water bottles around the Rover for lights. The Rover looked so good the boys used it to explore the Milky Way.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bette Slater Seres’s new book emphasizes the excitement of creativity and imaginative play.
Readers can purchase “John J. Hammerlink Finds His Imagination” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
