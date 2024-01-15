Fast-Tracking the Electronic Transaction Bill: GPRINTS Nigeria CEO, Seyi Oderinde Advocates for Digital Economy Boost
Seyi Oderinde, CEO of GPRINTS Nigeria, is urging the 10th Senate to expedite the approval of the Electronic Transaction Bill. Speaking in Lagos, Oderinde emphasizes the bill's potential as a catalyst for empowering young entrepreneurs, fostering e-commerce, and driving economic growth. He highlights the critical role of Digital Marketing in shaping employment landscapes and envisions the bill providing regulatory support to boost confidence in online platforms.
Lagos, Nigeria, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a significant call to action, Seyi Oderinde, Founder and CEO of GPRINTS Nigeria, urges the 10th Senate to expedite the passage of the Electronic Transaction Bill. This plea comes as part of Oderinde's strategic vision for leveraging digital advancements to empower young entrepreneurs, foster e-commerce, and stimulate economic growth.
Oderinde, in his inaugural media engagement for 2024 in Lagos, the Commercial Hub of Nigeria, passionately advocates for the swift approval of the Electronic Transaction Bill sponsored by Senator Saliu Mustapha. He envisions this legislation as a catalyst for empowering young entrepreneurs, providing them with the means to explore e-commerce and contribute significantly to job creation and economic development.
In an era where technological progress shapes employment landscapes, Oderinde underscores the pivotal role of Digital Marketing in job creation, especially among Nigerian youths. This transformative force is poised to shape the future workforce of Nigeria, aligning with the global trend of digital integration in business and employment.
The GPRINTS Nigeria CEO emphasizes that the passage of the bill will not only give regulatory backing to e-commerce and Digital Marketing but also enhance client confidence in the vast possibilities offered by online platforms. As social media, search engines, and e-commerce become integral aspects of daily life, the demand for skilled individuals capable of navigating and harnessing these platforms for business growth is on the rise.
Oderinde elucidates on the importance of skill development in the realm of Digital Marketing. GPRINTS Nigeria actively contributes to upskilling Nigerian youths through workshops, training programs, and online courses. This strategic initiative not only enhances employability but also nurtures a pool of talent capable of steering businesses toward digital success in a competitive landscape.
While expressing optimism that the bill aligns with Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda for the digital economy and supports the ongoing 3 Million Tech Talents drive (3MTT), Oderinde advises the Senate to actively engage stakeholders in the ICT world during the Public Hearing stage. This collaborative approach ensures that the bill is fine-tuned to address the evolving needs of the digital landscape.
Seyi Oderinde's advocacy for the fast-tracking of the Electronic Transaction Bill reflects not only a commitment to the digital transformation of Nigeria's economy but also a strategic vision for empowering the next generation of digital entrepreneurs.
