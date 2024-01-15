Fast-Tracking the Electronic Transaction Bill: GPRINTS Nigeria CEO, Seyi Oderinde Advocates for Digital Economy Boost

Seyi Oderinde, CEO of GPRINTS Nigeria, is urging the 10th Senate to expedite the approval of the Electronic Transaction Bill. Speaking in Lagos, Oderinde emphasizes the bill's potential as a catalyst for empowering young entrepreneurs, fostering e-commerce, and driving economic growth. He highlights the critical role of Digital Marketing in shaping employment landscapes and envisions the bill providing regulatory support to boost confidence in online platforms.