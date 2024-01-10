New Ultra-Thin, Compact Low-Height, Low-Frequency Vibration Isolation Platform Adapts to Space Constraints in Critical Micro- and Nano-Microscopy

At about 2-1/2 inches in height, while isolating vibrations as low as 1 hertz, the new completely-passive Negative-Stiffness tabletop vibration isolation platform – developed by Minus K Technology – provides the industry’s thinnest low-height, low-frequency isolator for Microscopy (SPM, SEM, AFM, etc.), Micro-Hardness and Nano-Indenter Testing, Laser/Optical Systems, Biology/Neuroscience Systems, Spacecraft Ground Testing, Analytical Balances, Audio Reproduction, Vacuum & Cleanroom applications.