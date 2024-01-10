Virtual TimeClock 23 Modernized with New Features
Virtual TimeClock 23 adds daily limits for paid breaks, enhanced manual entries, and an updated interface for compatibility with the latest Macs, Windows PCs, and tablets.
Fresno, CA, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Redcort Software released Virtual TimeClock 23 today. This major new release of their popular employee time tracking software adds dozens of enhanced features and functions, including daily paid break limits, default times for manual entries, and lunch rules that aid in compliance with recent labor rulings. An updated and modernized user experience remains completely familiar while ensuring compatibility with the latest Microsoft Windows and Apple macOS releases.
New TimeClock Features
Virtual TimeClock 23 brings new flexibility for limiting paid breaks and lunches. In prior versions, a limit could be set for the paid minutes for a particular break. In version 23, new options are available to set the maximum paid break and lunch times for an entire shift. In addition, shift rule options have been enhanced to help employers comply with recent court rulings regarding lunch breaks when rounding time for payroll purposes.
"Because Virtual TimeClock is a mature employee time tracking platform, our new features are often evolutionary rather than revolutionary," said Keith DeLong, President of Redcort Software. Version 23 continues this trend, fulfilling a number of popular user requests for enhancements. In version 23 the current time now remains displayed in the User Status Window when clocking in and out and when using Virtual TimeClock's PIN and Passcode interface. Creating manual entries is easier and more convenient as the time clock now saves the shift and lunch start and stop times as defaults for future manual entries.
Latest Mac & Windows Compatibility
Virtual TimeClock 23 is fully compatible with Apple's macOS 14 Sonoma. The Mac Edition of Virtual TimeClock 23 is now a Universal Binary, enabling the software to transparently run native on the latest Apple Silicon Macs as well as older Intel based Macintosh computers. The Windows Edition of Virtual TimeClock 23 now supports Dark mode for Windows 10 and 11. The Windows Edition is available in 32 and 64 bit versions and is fully compatible with the latest Microsoft Windows releases.
One time cost. No monthly fees.
Virtual TimeClock is a one-time software purchase that quickly and easily installs on your Windows PC, Windows tablet, or macOS computers. Virtual TimeClock is licensed as a one-time purchase, starting at $199. Discounted upgrade pricing is available upon request or online at the Redcort Software store.
New TimeClock Features
Virtual TimeClock 23 brings new flexibility for limiting paid breaks and lunches. In prior versions, a limit could be set for the paid minutes for a particular break. In version 23, new options are available to set the maximum paid break and lunch times for an entire shift. In addition, shift rule options have been enhanced to help employers comply with recent court rulings regarding lunch breaks when rounding time for payroll purposes.
"Because Virtual TimeClock is a mature employee time tracking platform, our new features are often evolutionary rather than revolutionary," said Keith DeLong, President of Redcort Software. Version 23 continues this trend, fulfilling a number of popular user requests for enhancements. In version 23 the current time now remains displayed in the User Status Window when clocking in and out and when using Virtual TimeClock's PIN and Passcode interface. Creating manual entries is easier and more convenient as the time clock now saves the shift and lunch start and stop times as defaults for future manual entries.
Latest Mac & Windows Compatibility
Virtual TimeClock 23 is fully compatible with Apple's macOS 14 Sonoma. The Mac Edition of Virtual TimeClock 23 is now a Universal Binary, enabling the software to transparently run native on the latest Apple Silicon Macs as well as older Intel based Macintosh computers. The Windows Edition of Virtual TimeClock 23 now supports Dark mode for Windows 10 and 11. The Windows Edition is available in 32 and 64 bit versions and is fully compatible with the latest Microsoft Windows releases.
One time cost. No monthly fees.
Virtual TimeClock is a one-time software purchase that quickly and easily installs on your Windows PC, Windows tablet, or macOS computers. Virtual TimeClock is licensed as a one-time purchase, starting at $199. Discounted upgrade pricing is available upon request or online at the Redcort Software store.
Contact
Redcort Software, Inc.Contact
Nathan Guzman
(559) 434-8544
http://www.redcort.com
PO Box 25764
Fresno, CA 93729
Nathan Guzman
(559) 434-8544
http://www.redcort.com
PO Box 25764
Fresno, CA 93729
Categories